Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Interview with Karin Eger-Blenk of the Wilden Development

  • Aug. 13, 2020 8:30 a.m.
  • Life

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.

Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.

Most Read