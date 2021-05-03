Pastry chef Thierry Busset. Lia Crowe photography

How sweet it is for pastry chef

Thierry Busset brings the flavours of France to Vancouver

  • May. 3, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Gail Johnson Photography by Lia Crowe

Macarons, brioche, financiers and sablés: these are a few of the exquisite treats on display, like so many pieces of art or jewellery, in cases imported from France that were specifically designed to showcase chocolates and pastries in the new Thierry Café in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant.

French-raised master chocolatier and pâtissier Thierry Busset has trained and worked with some of the globe’s top culinary talents, earning respect as a pastry chef the world over. None other than Gordon Ramsay, a former colleague, once called him “one of the finest pastry chefs in the world.”

Now, Thierry is settling into his new home, the 2,000-square-foot café and 4,000-square-foot production space at Main and Kingsway. Here, he honours his roots with all things buttery, chocolaty, flaky and finely crafted.

It all started in Auvergne, France, where Thierry learned to cook by his mother’s side.

“We grew up with plenty of food around us,” he recalls. “My mother always cooked for us. Every time we went to school, we came home for lunch. Cooking was all around me, and she encouraged me.”

Throughout his career, Thierry has taken on roles at several prestigious Relais & Chateaux properties and Michelin-star restaurants like London’s Le Gavroche, where he worked with the late Albert Roux and Michel Roux Jr.

What skills he didn’t learn in one pastry kitchen he would set out to pick up in the next, acquiring time-honoured techniques such as how to make pâte de fruits and nougats. During mandatory military service, he made pastry for the French government. He has also worked in a ski resort in the south of France and on an island in the French Caribbean.

On a recommendation from Ramsay (whom Thierry knew pre-Hell’s Kitchen and four-letter-worded fame), he spent several years working with legendary chef Marco Pierre White, helping elevate his London restaurant from two Michelin stars to three.

“The pressure is not to get the three stars but to keep it,” he says. “At a Michelin-star restaurant, you learn service. You have to be perfect, and you have to be fast and organized. It’s very great training.”

One of his day-to-day tasks at Marco Pierre White was to dip chocolate by hand. Even now, at his sophisticated, airy new digs—where he has access to chocolate tempering equipment and a chocolate cooling tunnel, along with temperature-controlled storage, test kitchens and packaging rooms—he prefers doing much of the dipping by hand rather than by machine.

“It’s a more natural technique, and it’s good to learn if the machine ever breaks,” he says. “For all the people who work for me, it’s good for them to learn it.”

The travel bug brought him to Vancouver, and he fell in love with his surroundings. He joined Toptable Group, first working at West before heading the pastry program at CinCin Ristorante.

The second location of Thierry comes almost a decade after the first on Alberni Street. Like its downtown counterpart, the elegant East Vancouver outpost boasts the group’s trademark palm wood doors.

In each location, these doors open to the aromas of France, from freshly baked croissants to all sorts of ganache chocolates. Made of milk and dark and white chocolate, the artful pieces contain ingredients such as gin, Quebec maple syrup, shaved tonka beans, coconut pulp and raspberry liqueur. Macarons, in the colours of a Monet garden, are regularly offered with different flavours, from cassis to salted caramel.

Among Thierry’s signature desserts is the gold-leaf-adorned chocolate marquise: the rich, dense cake comprises hazelnut dacquoise, salted caramel, crisp praline and chocolate mousse. It’s a showstopper that his wife concocted with him. (The couple has three children together, ranging in age from seven to 12.) If it’s chocolate you’re craving but can’t make up your mind, the chocolate trio is for you; it’s a chocolate sponge cake layered with white, dark and milk chocolate mousse. The pretty passionfruit cake is especially popular, bright and refreshing with elegant miniature pink macarons dotting the bottom of a mound of passionfruit mousse with white genoise, all topped passionfruit gelée.

The café also offers savoury items such as quiche Lorraine with thick-cut bacon, organic vegetable quiche, a variety of croissants (including croissant au jambon) and more, with sandwiches coming soon.

Thierry loves the idea of coming in for a petit four with Thierry Café’s signature coffee—a special blend made in collaboration with 49th Parallel. Except that he’ll be having something savoury: “I’ve been doing pastry for 36 years,” he says. “I like to cook for family and friends, but I don’t eat pastry except to test it.”

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A Passion for Pinot

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley’s Emergency Operations Centre is located around the corner and below the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni marks Emergency Preparedness Week from May 3-8

Alberni Valley Emergency Program will educate residents about preparing for emergencies

A group of men in dress slacks, high collars, ties and tails, poses underneath an arching banner that says: “ALBERNI FIRE DEPT”. The sign features two leather firefighters’ helmets that were used during that time period. One of four celebrations at Alberni Fire Department held each year, (Halloween, New Years, July 1st and May Day), this may be a New Year’s Dance. The photo was taken in the Alberni Athletic Hall—possibly the old Athletic Hall (location of rescue hall and tennis courts). The men are identified from L-R: Dick Burke; Cameron Duff; D. Miles; P. Miles; Will Paul; E. White; George Forrest; Jock Redford; J. Forrest; G. Blady; E. McKay. The Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archives are available to the public at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06546)
LOOK BACK: The Alberni Valley’s first fire department

Take a peek back into history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Three-time provincial champion Paige Maher will be wrestling at Simon Fraser University this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Paige Maher commits to wrestling team at Simon Fraser University

Maher is a three-time BC Provincial Champion and current Canadian National Champion

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Ryan Nause fires a shot at the Cowichan goal. The shot ended up becoming Nause’s first BCHL goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Point streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs with loss against Cowichan

This marks the first time the Bulldogs have lost in regulation since April 11

Radio disc jockey Phil Barter started with CJAV at the age of 14 years, in 1948. He later provided colour commentary on basketball games called by Jim Robson, who became famous for calling Vancouver Canucks NHL games. CJAV, now 93.3 PEAK FM, celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021. The Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives contain 24,000 photos of Alberni Valley life spanning more than a century. Find them online at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15905 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: 75 years of radio in the Alberni Valley

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the AV Museum

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read