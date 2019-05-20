Vibrant fashions for spring

Vivid colours are the new trend

– Story and Photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Bright, bold and playful, the juicy colours of spring celebrate the return of life and — with no apologies — proclaim, “Look at me!” Vivid colours are the new trend, but vibrancy in both physical wellness and spirit is always in style!

On Mellta: Orange satin dress ($575) by By Malene Birger, gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

On Suzanne: Blue satin dress ($575) by By Malene Birger from Bernstein & Gold.

On Linda: Red clay shift dress with back detail ($495) by By Malene Birger and gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

Floral Hepburn silk dress ($479) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; dusty rose sandals ($230) by Sol Sana and grey sheer scarf ($48) by fracas from Bernstein & Gold.

Satin “Jayde” jumpsuit ($450) by Xirena, grey diamond cluster pendant ($1,918) by Ruth Tomlinson from Bernstein & Gold; tan Olympic knot slide platforms ($329) by Homers from Footloose Shoes.

Dandelion midi tea dress ($695) by Smythe, grey diamond cluster pendant ($1,918) by Ruth Tomlinson and gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, all from Bernstein & Gold; white slingback flats ($258) by Frye from Footloose Shoes.

On Mellta: Printed linen tunic ($199) by Bryn Waler, charcoal crinkled trousers ($249) by Grizas, both from Auréa; yellow suede slides ($249) by Homers from Footloose Shoes.

On Suzanne: Embroidered rose beige tunic ($149), silver linen trousers ($229) by Grizas, and chunky metal necklaces (between $39 and $49), all from Auréa; tan Olympic knot slide platforms ($329) by Homers from Footloose Shoes.

On Linda: Floral printed linen tunic dress ($259) by Bryn Waler and linen scarf ($89) by Yuvita, both from Auréa; coral red slides ($180) by Shoe The Bear and gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

Lavender blazer ($795) by Smythe, gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark, in-house makeup artist for COSMEDICA, using glo.MINERALS makeup.

Models: Linda Giles, Mellta Swift and Suzanne Whyte.

Assistant: Vellar Chou

Photographed on location at Upside Studio in Fan Tan Alley: a huge thank you for hosting our team.