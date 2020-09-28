3rd Avenue Recycling Depot to reopen Oct. 1

The 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot is scheduled to re-open on Oct. 1, 2020. The new hours of operation will be Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first week that the facility is re-opened will be reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow staff time to adjust to the new layout and requirements.

The Alberni Clayoquot Regional District engaged the Nanaimo Recycling Exchange to assist in developing a reopening plan for the 3rd Ave. Depot to meet worker and public safety requirements for COVID-19.

Developing a safe and efficient plan for the depot has been quite challenging. The limited staff resources in the ACRD, the need to coordinate with the multiple organizations involved in recycling and stewardship management, and delays in procuring contractors and materials, to name a few, have all contributed to the delayed reopening date.

A comprehensive plan to ensure safety of staff and the public has established traffic flow for dropping off recycling and stewardship products. This plan may have to be adjusted once the depot is opened to the public.

When the depot opens, the public is asked to please be patient and follow the new COVID-19 rules. The Depot staff will assist and direct you for your recycling needs.

In the meantime, while the 3rd Ave. Depot has been closed, the Alberni Valley Landfill has continued to accept Recycle BC materials and they are now accepting Electronics and Product Care materials, such as paints and lightbulbs and Household Hazardous Waste.

This program has been very successful. Between March 1 and July 31, 2020, 14,198 residents have gone to the landfill for recycling purposes. These services will continue to be available for residents to use after the 3rd Ave. Depot reopens.

For more information on local recycling services, visit the ACRD website at acrd.bc.ca/recycling_schedules. To download the free ACRD Recycling and Waste Wizard app, go to your mobile app store and find . And don’t forget to check out the Facebook page “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education.”

