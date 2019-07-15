Myra and Chris invite you to explore their newly expanded space that has added Gibson’s Fine Linens adjacent to the longstanding Flangdangles Kitchen and Gift.

Alberni’s ‘go-to place for everything kitchen’ gets cooking on new linen line

New Gibson’s Fine Linens complements longstanding Flandangles shop

The Facebook review – one of many on Flandangle’s page – says it perfectly: “My go-to place for everything kitchen.”

Of course, the eclectic offering – “everything from small electronics to cake decorating tools,” says owner Chris Washington – is just one reason the shop has been a Port Alberni favourite for 34 years… As another happy customer recently shared, “It was very busy, but they made it feel we were the only people in the store. Great staff and great items. I’m so happy we were able to shop locally!”

Chris, who was born and raised in the Valley, had been a longtime Flandangles customer when she learned the former owners were looking to retire. While she had run businesses for many years, the idea of broaching the retail world piqued her interest, especially with such a longstanding shop as Flandangles Kitchen and Gift.

“I really didn’t want to see the city lose such a great shop, and we wanted to see our community continue to grow,” she says.

That was five years ago, and she hasn’t looked back.

“I love it,” she says with a laugh. “It took me 50 years to find out what I wanted to be, but I finally did it!”

It’s a particularly exciting time to be in the kitchen accessories business, as people have grown excited again about the idea of cooking – exploring healthy, local ingredients and tempting international flavours, and the many innovative ways to bring it all together.

“We have so many tools and gadgets to help make your cooking quicker and easier, not to mention stylish ideas for creating the most memorable meals.”

Expanding home decor horizons

Seeing an unanswered need for quality linens in the Valley, last month Chris took advantage of an opening next door to create Gibson’s Fine Linens – everything you need for bed and bath!

“Everyone has really come out and supported the new store,” she says. “And as much as I love the kitchen side, the linens are even more fun because you get to help people decorate!”

While you’ll find an array of Egyptian cotton sheets, Canadian-made Cuddledown duvets, luxurious towels and accessories, if you don’t see what you’re looking for, ask! “While we need about three weeks lead time, we’re happy to find what customers are looking for and bring it in,” Chris says.

And while we might not want to think “fall” just yet, you’ll find a great assortment of warm colours and down duvets in store too.

Conveniently located uptown, visit Flandangles and Gibson’s Fine Linens at at 3036-3rd Ave. or call 250-724-5851 to learn more!

