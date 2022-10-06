BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb Reviews – Is Brite Core Security Light Camera Legit?

The BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb is a camera that can help consumers keep an eye on any space around it. The device is easy to install and doesn’t cost anything extra to maintain a protection policy.

What is the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb?

With the many changes in the world today, consumers want to prioritize their safety and the safety of their loved ones. No matter how safe a neighborhood might be, the heads of these households wish to have a watchful eye over their homes at all times, but security systems can be expensive and tedious to install. With cameras everywhere and a network to connect with current Wi-Fi setups, it is hard to prepare without looking like the entire home is getting ready for significant threats.

For a subtler and less invasive way to monitor the surroundings of the home, consumers might consider the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb. With nearly 5,000 positive customer reviews, users can quickly establish better home security without excessive installation. This next-generation camera has many impressive features, like motion detection, a tracking system, and night vision. It even includes an alarm function if the live footage reveals a threat entering the home.

Since it has a direct power connection through a standard lightbulb socket, users won’t have to worry about finding a nearby outlet and won’t have to recharge batteries. As long as the home has power, users can view and record anything that happens with the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb is watching.

How BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb Works

The best home surveillance starts at the front and back doors, making it the prime spot for BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb. Users only need to twist it into any light bulb base to install it. This connection gives BriteCore the power it needs to record and move. The bulb is available on a swivel that helps it rotate up to 360 degrees, and the motion tracking sensor follows along with anyone who might move around, so the user gets the best view of what is happening at all times.

All of the content is recorded in 1080p HD resolution. Users can watch the footage while it is happening with the app, which gives them the option to record what they see. The view of the area is in full color, even while recording at night. Unlike some security systems, these cameras are equipped with two-way communication, so the user can speak directly from the speaker just as quickly as a guest can respond.

This device connects with the user’s Wi-Fi services to access this content. Users will need to download the corresponding free app, which lets them wirelessly connect for complete control of the camera at all times. Users

All of the benefits were initially meant to help users get an outside view of their home at all times. However, since the bulb fits any standard fixture, it can also be used inside for concerned individuals.

Ordering a BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb

As beneficial as the BriteCore bulb is, consumers won’t be able to buy it in stores. BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb is available from the official website. While other companies offer multiple packages, consumers will only be able to order one video bulb at a time. Each one costs $79.99, and users will be responsible for paying the $7.97 shipping fee at checkout.

Consumers who want to ensure that this product lasts can add the protection plan at checkout for an additional $3.97 on their order—most purchases ship within 48 hours, guaranteeing that users can get their purchase as quickly as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb

Q: How can consumers view what the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb senses?

A: This device records with a 1080p HD camera, and the view can be seen with a live feed or by recording.

Q: How does the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb know to start recording or streaming?

A: This bulb has built-in motion sensors, and the camera will track any movement in front of the lens.

Q: What power source does the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb use?

A: This device is meant to be used in a light fixture, which means that its energy comes from the user’s power supply.

Q: What happens during a power outage if the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb requires power from home?

A: This camera will not record without a power source, so a power outage would knock out any ability to make sure the camera is running.

Q: Will users need help installing the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb?

A: If users can change a light bulb without help, they can use the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb.

Q: What if the user is not happy with the performance of the BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb?

A: The website doesn’t indicate a time limit for the return, but consumers must wait about five business days for the refund to post to their account.

For any questions, concerns, or refunds, users can call 855-451-4899 or message support@bargainwarehousesdirect.com.

BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb Summary

The BriteCore Wi-Fi Video Bulb provides consumers with a way to improve their security around the home. Consumers won’t have to worry about installation hassles and can view whatever is in front of the lens in real time by accessing the camera from their app. Plus, users can also communicate from one device to another.

The BriteCore official website shares that the video surveillance camera has over 4800 verified five-star reviews from happy customers. You can get yours by visiting the official BriteCore Wi-fi Video Bulb website.