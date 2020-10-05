Dr. Jasmine Dhesi and Dr. Shaun Gelemba, from Port Alberni’s Valley Vision Optometry.

Close-to-home care for challenging vision conditions

Port Alberni optometrist shares passion for treating difficult vision puzzles

For someone who has resigned themselves to a life of ever-worsening, limited vision, the ability to suddenly read easily, drive and clearly see the faces of their loved ones is life-changing.

For Port Alberni optometrist Dr. Shaun Golemba to help make that possible, the experience is also profound.

He recalls a patient at his Valley View Optometry practice who was experiencing Keratoconus – a progressive condition where the cornea thins and bulges into a cone shape. The result was the ability to see only about one-tenth of what a person with 20/20 vision would, with limited options to improve vision through glasses or traditional contact lenses.

In identifying the condition, Dr. Golemba was able to refer his patient for a procedure to prevent further steepening of the cornea, then here at home, use his practice’s state-of-the-art equipment to image the cornea. The result was specially fitted scleral lenses that float over the misshapen cornea, while the outside of the lenses sit beyond the irises, on the whites of the eyes, Dr. Golemba explains.

For the patient, the results have allowed him to see three lines better on the eye chart than what is required to get a driver’s license in BC. “It’s totally changed his life.”

Providing specialty treatment close to home

After earning his optometry degree in Ontario, Dr. Golemba undertook several specialty rotations before beginning his practice in Victoria. In 2005, he was excited to purchase Dr. Stickle’s longstanding Port Alberni practice, and move to the Valley where he and his family enjoy a variety of outdoor pursuits.

“We found ourselves coming up and going to the west coast often once we were in Victoria, so now we get to be here all the time,” he says with a smile.

He’s also thrilled to provide his patients with care close to home that they might otherwise have to travel for.

“I’ve acquired a lot of knowledge and to be able to use that to help people is so rewarding,” he says.

“I enjoy the extra challenge and the opportunity to provide such a welcome improvement for my patients. With some of these rarer conditions, it’s not always easy to solve the problem, and many patients don’t realize there’s a solution for them,” he says.

At the same time, Valley Vision Optometry is also a primary care practice, he emphasizes, and recently welcomed Dr. Jasmine Dhesi, who will be practicing as an Associate Optometrist.

***

Find Valley Vision Optometry at 4009 Redford St. in Port Alberni. To book your appointment, call 250-724-0933 or visit online at valleyvisionoptometry.ca

Alberni ValleyHealth and wellness

 

Valley Vision Optometry is a full-service practice welcoming patients from across the Alberni Valley. ***

Previous story
3rd Avenue Recycling Depot to reopen Oct. 1

Just Posted

BC VOTES 2020: Evan Jolicoeur sees a Green future in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Evan Jolicoeur is running as a BC Green Party candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Independent candidate Graham Hughes wants change in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Graham Hughes is running as an Independent in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Rob Clarke wants freedom for Mid Island-Pacific Rim region

Rob Clarke is a BC Libertarian Party candidate for the 2020 provincial election

COVID-19 case confirmed at Alberni District Secondary School

The dates of potential exposure in the school occurred on Sept 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22

Alberni Valley Museum re-opens with new exhibit on Chief Dan George

New COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read