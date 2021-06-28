Full-Smile Service For Your Family

How important is community? For the West Coast Family Dental team here in the Alberni Valley, it’s everything.

Welcoming, friendly, local staff

When you arrive at the office, Jessica’s friendly smile greets you. Jessica grew up in scenic Port Hardy and attended North Island College and now calls Port Alberni home.

Chelsea, one of the dental hygienists, is a local through and through. After completing her studies at Camosun College in Victoria, she returned home to Port Alberni to raise her own family in a place filled with familiar faces and beautiful outdoor spaces.

Olivia, a Certified Dental Assistant, was born and raised in Port Alberni and completed her studies at V.I.U. graduating in July of 2020. She loves living in her hometown because it is warm and welcoming, and everyone knows everyone! Olivia enjoys the outdoor recreation adventures available on her doorstep in the mountain and lakeside trails. Baking and reading are favourite hobbies and her favourite local place is The Lookout.

April, also born and raised in Port Alberni, graduated from Vancouver Island University in 2018. Like Chelsea and Olivia, April loves spending time enjoying the many outdoor recreation activities the Valley offers.

At the helm of the team is Donna, the office coordinator. Donna grew up in Port Alberni and chose to go into the dental field because it’s a career that allows her to give back to the community she loves. Donna loves to be creative and is now enjoying seeing her grandchildren grow up right here in the Alberni Valley, too.

Service with a smile for your smile

Whether you’re looking to make your smile brighter, maintain the basics of good dental care, or need prompt, professional-emergency care, your local team has you covered.

Same-day emergency care is available for our patients, as well as same-day restoration for crowns, inlays and onlays, bridges, and ceramic restorations. Dentures of al types, including partial and implant-supported can give you your natural smile back.

Keep your teeth healthy and safe!

Sports and night guards are custom-made to protect your teeth and jaw while you play or while you sleep. Healthy teeth from top to bottom means healthy gums! Visit West Coast Family Dental for information about periodontics and endodontics.

Whiter and brighter teeth

Maybe you have a big event coming up or just want your smile the best it can be? Cosmetic services can cover a single tooth, or offer a whole-smile makeover. Your smile can be whiter and brighter in just an hour, or a home-whitening kit will help you look your best for your big day or for everyday.

Nervous patient?

If the mere thought of a dental visit is enough to provoke anxiety, the West Coast Family Dental team can also help you keep your smile healthy with various levels of sedation dentistry.

For the best smiles around, West Coast Family Dental, the clinic with a heart in “the town with a heart,” is committed to providing your family a full-service dental facility all under one roof.

