Naturopathic physicians Dr. Juan Rohon and Dr. Jane Rohon O’Halloran welcome new patients to their comfortable home-based clinic in Port Alberni on Sproat Lake. Photo by Teresa Bird

Health and wellness options boosted in the Alberni Valley

Naturopathic physicians team up to offer lakefront services, variety of treatments

If you’ve explored integrative forms of health and wellness care, you likely know the variety of treatments available.

For many, that search brings them to naturopathic medicine, and – good news for those here in the Alberni Valley – your options for consultations and treatment are growing!

The Valley recently welcomed Fairfield Health and Wellness Clinic Pacific Rim, located in a beautiful rural location on the edge of Sproat Lake. Dr. Juan Rohon and Dr. Jane Rohon O’Halloran, who co-founded their clinic in Victoria in 1986, look forward to helping Valley residents achieve their health and wellness goals.

Dr Juan Rohon from BCNA on Vimeo.

“Nowadays people are getting to know more about what a naturopathic doctor does, and the kinds of treatments they have available,” Jane says. “We’ve each been in naturopathic practice more than 30 years and have stayed current in our knowledge of the newest research and treatment options.”

Through their careers, the doctors have developed their own areas of expertise:

Complex conditions a common theme – Dr. Rohon works frequently with cancer patients, those suffering from chronic and complex conditions including Lyme disease, and people whose exposure to heavy metals and environmental toxins may be affecting their health. In working to determine individual root causes of conditions and diseases, he’s achieved certification in various forms of treatment including acupuncture, intravenous and chelation therapies, ozone and oxidative therapy, and others and is certified to prescribe medications.

Learning new lifestyle habits – Dr. O’Halloran, who has also worked as a registered nurse in intensive care and emergency wards, teaches her patients about lifestyle modification using such strategies as intermittent fasting, therapeutic diets and exercise as preventive measures, among other focuses. She’s also certified to practise acupuncture and prescribe pharmaceutical medications, and currently sits as a board member on the B.C. Naturopathic Association.

Dr Jane Rohon O'Halloran from BCNA on Vimeo.

Care in a healing environment

Having decades of experience in the field and knowledge of numerous tests used to assess conditions and illnesses, Drs. Rohon and O’Halloran can recommend treatments suited to your individual health situation.

And having their home-based clinic right on the lake – both physicians are avid swimmers and kayakers – lends itself well to both recreation and a healing environment, Dr. O’Halloran says.

Book your consultation in Port Alberni by calling 250-384-9694 or emailing info@fairfieldnaturopathic.com.

