Dr. Kendall Ho shares a virtual “high five” part of the “High Fives for Health Care” program launching to support the most urgent needs of VGH and UBC Hospital, and other Vancouver health care centres.

High Fives for Health Care spreading gratitude and raising vital funds for B.C. health care

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation campaign spreads much-needed positivity and raises essential funds

Supporting the health of the community, spreading gratitude, and raising vital funds for B.C. health care — that’s what “High Fives for Health Care” is all about.

This fall, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is launching “High Fives for Health Care” — a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations to be used for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

“Diverse health care needs haven’t paused during the pandemic,” said Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “We want to work with you to ensure all of our health care teams receive the support they need.”

“Throughout these five weeks we will be sharing incredible stories of patients surviving and thriving after devastating accidents, overcoming disease and complex conditions with the specialized care provided by the medical experts and teams at VGH,UBC Hospital, and G.F. Strong Rehab Centre,” Chapman added.

Conditions like stroke, cancer, and other complex health issues didn’t pause when COVID-19 hit. These patients still need the best medical teams, equipped with the best tools, technology, and the latest medical knowledge and research, Chapman said.

Lizz Moffat, with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, helps launch “High Fives for Health Care,” a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

The Foundation is also encouraging supporters to make donations and get involved by joining the #HealthCareHighFive challenge. Participants need only donate a denomination of $5 and post a photo or video on social media with their most creative — and COVID-19 friendly — high five. Use the hashtag and tag five friends to do the same.

“We know high fiving isn’t in vogue right now, at least in the traditional sense,” said Chapman. “But with a little creativity and imagination we can safely ‘redeem’ high fives and cheer on our health care heroes who heroically continue to fight on the front lines of this global pandemic.”

Donors can make a one-time donation, text to donate, or start a fundraising page to track how far their high five challenge goes. In addition, they may submit a message to the BC health care heroes when a gift is made and it will be shared alongside hundreds of others on their various platforms.

The campaign culminates on Saturday, Nov. 14 with broadcast events on Global TV at 5 p.m. and CKNW at 2 p.m.

“Join us, and together we can transform health care and save lives,” Chapman said.

Learn more about how you can support “High Fives for Health Care” at vghfoundation.ca/highfives.

