Maria and Gabriel of the Argentine Tango Lab are bringing their dancing talents back to Port Alberni on Saturday, May 7. Tickets are $35 with all proceeds supporting the charitable San Group Foundation.

Learn to tango and support local charities at fundraiser May 7!

Dancers Maria and Gabriel of the Argentine Tango Lab are bringing their dancing talents back to Port Alberni!

Last November, the tango dancers brought their energy and artistry to Port Alberni for a gala fundraiser in support of the West Coast General Hospital Foundation. This time, all proceeds from the event will be matched by The San Group and donated to the newly formed San Group Foundation.

“The San Group Foundation will allow us to support a variety of local charities, as needs arise. It’s part of our commitment to the community of Port Alberni. Setting up a foundation gives us more flexibility to provide funds when and where they’re needed most,” says Amit Shekar from San Group.

Tango Night returns to Port Alberni!

  • What: A demonstration from the Argentine Tango Lab, followed by dance lessons. Beginners welcome!
  • Why: A fundraiser for the San Group Foundation in support of local charities, and a fun night out!
  • When: Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • How: Tickets are $35 per person, available at www.mcleanmill.ca or at the albernichamber.ca.
  • Where: McLean Mill National Historic Site Grand Hall. 5633 Smith Road, Port Alberni.

Maria and Gabriel from Vancouver’s Argentine Tango Lab will demonstrate this magnificent and beautiful dance before turning the floor over to you! After the demonstration, put on your dancing shoes and learn something new.

“Argentine Tango is different from other ballroom dances because it’s completely improvised. It’s not something you learn ahead. Traditionally it is a social dance, where both partners (oftentimes strangers) have to be attuned to each other and the music. It’s a dialogue between both partners,” says Maria Sanghera from Argentine Tango Lab.

Whatever your skill level, you’ll enjoy learning how to listen to the music and respond to your partner. Enjoy learning new moves, while meeting new people and supporting a wonderful cause.

Tickets are available at www.mcleanmill.ca or at the albernichamber.ca. See you on May 7th!

