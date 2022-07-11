A small destination like Ucluelet fills up quickly, so plan ahead if you want to experience the most the community has to offer.

Ucluelet has always had a chill vibe everyone loves, and the stunning natural setting keeps people coming back. It stays this way because the locals who call it home and the people who visit agree: let’s not mess this up.

This summer, Tourism Ucluelet has created a scrappy and cute ‘spokes-otter’ to help focus on a few themes to encourage guests to love Ucluelet like a local:

Leave no trace

People enjoy the unspoiled beauty of Ucluelet because others before them have tried hard not to spoil it. Join them by becoming an unspoiler. If you’re considering bringing disposable single-use wrapping, or packaging, please don’t.

The only thing you should throw away is the idea that there is a place called “away.” Pretend we have no garbage cans. If you see someone else has left a mess, leave it better than you found it for your next visit.

Keep pets on a leash

We know you love your dogs as much as we love ours so please keep them on a leash. That way, you’ll always know where they are, that they are safe and that you’re reducing impacts on the wildlife and shorebirds.

Respect the locals

All of them. For the animals and plants, treat them as kind hosts whose home you’re graciously being allowed to visit. Admire and enjoy them safely from a distance. Leave the shells and flowers alone: don’t shoplift from mother nature.

And in true Vancouver Island fashion, practicing patience and kindness is another hot tip for improving everyone’s Ucluelet experience, especially when things get summer-busy!

Book ahead

We all love the freedom of last-minute plans or no plans at all, and no one likes it when you don’t get to do what you want. But it’s well-proven that a small destination like Ucluelet fills up quickly, so if you really want to make the most of summer, aim to be less spontaneous: please plan ahead if you want to experience the most Ucluelet has to offer.

If you can’t find the perfect place for the dates you were hoping for, remember: there are three other seasons every year. Or beat the rush and book now!

Tourism Ucluelet’s new ‘spokes-otter,’ Salty, is sharing with residents and visitors alike how to love Ucluelet like a local.

We’re excited to welcome back loyal and first-time guests and kindly ask that everyone continue to treat Ucluelet like what it is: a small, friendly place between ocean and rainforest. We know why people love it here, and with our guests’ help, the community will have the same feel to it for years to come.

Check out Salty the Sea Otter for more suggestions on how to love Ucluelet like a local. He’s got a lot to say.

For up-to-date information, accommodation and activity availability, and trip itinerary ideas, visit discoverucluelet.com

