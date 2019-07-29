No tree too tall…no job too small!

From rigging down dangerous trees to pruning hedges, stump grinding, tree reports, planting, and blackberry/broom mulching, Above & Beyond Tree Service does it all and has arrived in the Port Alberni Valley.

Above & Beyond Tree Service specializes in residential, municipal, government, BC Parks and commercial work. Their team of ISA certified arborists, tree risk assessors, tree technicians and fallers, welcome the opportunity to meet with clients to talk trees – from general health, and mitigations to how best to achieve yard and garden goals.

Six expert crews have been the go-to professionals in the Comox Valley, Campbell River, North Island and all Gulf Islands for 15 years. They now offer the ultimate in true tree service expertise in Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet, Parksville and Qualicum.

Humble Beginnings

Chad Lewis started Above & Beyond after many years of logging. It was an instant success. As customers kept calling and word got out, they hired more guys and bought more equipment. Chad says, “we will not have customers wait; we’ll supply the expert crews and iron to get the job done. We have 18 of the best tree guys anywhere. Plus, bucket trucks, large capacity chip trucks, chippers, stump grinders, an excavator mounted brush/ blackberry mower, and even a boat that can get our crews to remote islands and resorts.”

They may have branched out to a bigger crew, but they haven’t forgotten their roots! “Our name says it all,” says founder, Chad Lewis, an ISA Certified Arborist. “Each situation is unique, as is the client.”

New Energy and Expertise

“What we bring to the Port Alberni area is a whole new energy and professionalism led by local residents as both management and crew. Galen and Jay are well known in town and we are fired up to have them on board.”

Check-ups for Your Tree Health

If people are wondering if their trees are healthy, they provide knowledgeable insight and if desired, full written reports from certified tree risk assessors.

As summers get hotter and dryer, it has a dramatic affect on shallow-root trees like Arbutus, Balsam, and Cedar, which die off and become fire hazards. This results in removing dead trees and conducting fire reducing measures around houses and buildings. It’s a good idea to have trees, limbs and bushes cut away at least 15 feet from structures. Not only does it reduce fire risk, it gets rid of ants, mice and rats that invade homes with overgrown vegetation.

Contact Above and Beyond for a free quote. They provide full tree service – removal of the most dangerous trees, spiral pruning, view enhancement, topping, pruning, shaping, hedge trimming, stump grinding, lot clearing, and falling. Galen: 250-730-3478 Chad: 250-897-5254 or

email.