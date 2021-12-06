Olé! Tango fundraiser for Alberni Valley hospital Dec. 15

San Group is hosting tango workshop and performance at Echo Centre, and matching all funds raised

San Group is organizing a fundraiser for the West Coast General Hospital Foundation Dec. 15, featuring the Argentine Tango Lab from Vancouver. Tickets are $35 each, available at the San Group office, 4000 Stamp Ave.

Argentina is coming to Port Alberni, and you’re invited!

San Group is organizing a fundraiser for the West Coast General Hospital Foundation Dec. 15, featuring the Argentine Tango Lab from Vancouver. The two-hour event begins with a workshop where attendees will learn introductory tango movements, followed by four demonstration dances by Argentine Tango Lab.

“Argentine Tango is different from other ballroom dances because it’s completely improvised. It’s not something you learn ahead. Traditionally it is a social dance, where both partners (oftentimes strangers) have to be attuned to each other and the music. It’s a dialogue between both partners,” says Maria Sanghera, who’s been learning the dance from Argentine Tango Lab for two years.

Last month Maria was part of a tango performance at Latincouver festival, and that inspired her dad, San Group President Suki Sanghera, to bring tango to Port Alberni.

“He’d been looking for a way to give back to the community and support the hospital, and this was a great fit,” Maria says.

All funds raised at the Gala will be matched by San Group, doubling the donation to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation.

Gala Night and Fundraiser Dec. 15

In the first half of the gala, participants will learn the basics of tango.

“You don’t need to have any previous dance experience. We’ll start with the embrace, the tango walk, and the art of cabeceo — the nonverbal invitation to dance,” Maria says.

Argentine Tango Lab started in Vancouver in 2011, when founder Gabriel Monty started teaching the ‘Dance of Embraces’ in the same way it’s taught in Buenos Aires. He focuses on strong fundamentals, and personalizes instruction to help each person express themselves with confidence and elegance.

Gabriel and Maria will finish the show with a performance of Argentine Tango.

Tickets available now, all proceeds support West Coast General Hospital Foundation

Tickets for the Gala are $35 each, available at the San Group office, 4000 Stamp Ave. in Port Alberni. The office is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the West Coast General Hospital Foundation.

The event takes place Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Echo Centre in Port Alberni.

DanceEventsfundraiser