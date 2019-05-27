Pioneering Alberni day spa marks 40 years!

Louise Pearson’s Finishing Touches Spa celebrates 40 years in the Alberni Valley with a special anniversary celebration this weekend!

It takes a special combination of the right people, the right product and the right place for a business to reach a 40-year milestone.

Here in Port Alberni, as Finishing Touches Spa celebrates that achievement, Louise Pearson credits her skilled, long-serving team, collaborations with exceptional skincare and beauty lines, and the amazing community she adopted back in 1979.

“This community is amazing. I’m so moved when I think about my clients who have been coming to me for 10, 20, 30 years or more. We are so grateful.”

To celebrate, Pearson and her team host a special anniversary event this weekend. In addition to special gifts with purchase and other treats, receive 30 per cent off all retail products (excluding gift cards and services).

Specializing in services for everyone – and every occasion – Finishing Touches’ experienced professionals offer everything from manicures, pedicures and waxing to gentleman’s facials to make-up services for that special event.

And no matter the occasion, you’ll also find the perfect gift – for yourself, or someone special. Choose from a beautiful assortment of baby gifts, jewellery and an exceptional array of self-care products.

How it all started

Starting her career at a salon in Nanaimo back in the 1970s, Pearson and a co-worker noticed many of their best customers were making the trek to see them from the Alberni Valley.

That sparked an idea, and after nine years in the then-new Alberni Mall, Pearson and her husband built Finishing Touches’ own building on Elizabeth Street.

“We did pioneer aesthetics in the Valley,” Pearson says of those early days.

With the foresight to design their building with room to expand, a major renovation 15 years ago created the current spa that today offers both an enjoyable retail space and private treatment rooms. “We offer that full experience – you have a beautiful room that’s very calming,” she says.

Finishing Touches today

As a full-service day spa, Finishing Touches offers a wide range of aesthetic services and quality skincare and beauty lines. Appreciating the benefits of naturally inspired products early on, Pearson sourced the Dr. Renaud skincare line created with plant and flower extracts and few preservatives. “We’ve been using it and selling it for probably 37 years,” she says.

The emergence of mineral-based products has brought lines like Youngblood and Glo, while newer brands include the fun-and-fabulous Barefoot Venus and Germany’s QUDO.

While Pearson might not have foreseen hitting a 40-year milestone back in 1979, she wouldn’t change a step of the journey.

“I love working with people and making them feel and look their best,” she reflects. “And I feel really blessed to have such a great team. It’s exciting to come to work every day!”

Stop by 4558 Elizabeth St. this weekend or call 250-723-3822 to book your next treatment!