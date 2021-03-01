If you or someone you know is a newcomer with professional training, the free Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants program from the Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society can help you return to your career.

Program helps skilled newcomers recertify in Canada

Get help with complicated Canadian certification, then get back to your career!

There’s a lot to learn when you move to a new country, especially if the culture is very different from where you used to live. How do people commute, either by car or public transportation? Where can you find ingredients to cook your favourite meals? How do your coworkers and friends expect you to dress?

For many Canadian immigrants there’s at least one thing they don’t need to learn: how to work in their chosen profession. But getting certified to work, even if you’re an expert, can take a lot of time and effort.

The Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society is here to help.

More than 280 occupations in BC are regulated. To work in a regulated occupation you need to be certified, and each regulated occupation has different standards. That’s where Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants comes in. If you or someone you know is a newcomer with professional training, the free program can help you return to your field. Don’t have training? The program also helps immigrants explore alternative careers, and find employment in non-regulated industries.

Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants

  • What: One-on-one support getting certified in your profession or explore an alternate occupation, career training, language improvement, financial training and coaching on Canadian workplace culture.
  • Where: The Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society office is in Nanaimo, but they deliver the Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants program to residents of Campbell River, Courtenay, Comox Valley, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville and Port Alberni. During the pandemic, many of the services are offered over the phone or through video conferencing.
  • Who: Permanent Resident within the past five years with Intermediate language proficiency (Canadian Language Benchmark Five and higher). You must have a minimum of three years experience in your profession (one year for youth aged 19-30), and currently be unemployed (not collecting EI) or working in a ‘survival job’ not related to your home country profession.

You’ll connect with an Immigrant Employment Specialist for help navigating the complex credentialing process with Canadian regulatory bodies, and can also assess your skills, education and qualifications to find the right career path. At the Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society you can connect with a community of helpful people and groups to help you build confidence and lasting relationships in your new home.

Funding for the program is provided by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Government of BC. There is NO COST for participants!

Learn more about this program and other immigrant services at cvims.org or call 250-753-6911. Staff are ready to welcome you in many languages, and can help you get settled, learn English or find a job on Central Vancouver Island.

