Valley’s first master planned community takes shape at Anderson Hill

While some might not want to come home to their old high school, Port Alberni’s Kris Elder couldn’t be happier.

The Elders are among the first families building their dream homes at the Alberni Valley’s first master planned community, Anderson Hill. The site of Kris’s former high school, he recalls watching field hockey games on the ground where his home is now taking shape.

In fact, with construction of the residential lots at the Parkview Crescent subdivision now complete, only a few properties remain in the community’s first phase!

The Elders, with sons 13 and 11, appreciate the central location with easy access to schools, work, and recreation amenities. Shopping and dining opportunities are also just minutes away.

“We just love the area – it’s ideal for everything,” Kris says. “We were already living in a cul-de-sac, so were looking for that similar neighbourhood setting, and we were excited about the prospect of building our own home with a little more room for our family.”

The vision for Anderson Hill

With long ties to Port Alberni, the founders of Vancouver-based District Group understand these kinds of connections, and saw the potential to create an exceptional community within the city.

The 23-acre mixed-use project will include a mix of single-family homes, apartments and townhomes, with the potential for senior living and civic uses as well – a true mixed community intentionally designed with complementing amenities, abundant green space, walking paths, and ocean and park views.

“The site is really nice – we have lots of room and great views of the Beaufort Range,” Kris says, crediting the developer for having the vision to create such a unique project.

“They’ve done it right,” he says.

“We had never built a home before, but they’ve been great to work with. Any questions we have, they answer right away.”

Located at the centre of town between Burde Street and Anderson Avenue, the proximity to retail, transit, highway access and Dry Creek Park make it an ideal location.

“We like the entire plan and we’re excited to watch the community come to life,” Kris says.

