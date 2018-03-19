What yard do you want to come home to this spring?

A new deck? A helping hand that frees you up for fun? Solutions are just a phone call away

Alberni Valley residents know the value of a skilled and reliable handyman – just ask Our Handy Guy himself, Richard Walter.

Over the last 2 1/2 years, Walter has built a solid reputation for supporting residents, commercial clients, stratas and others through his handyman service Our Handy Guy.

So when repeated requests for yard and garden services also started flooding his way, Walter saw the opportunity – and need – for growth.

“People were asking what other things can you do?” he recalls.

Our Yard Guy was born.

A growing business

Serving everyone from seniors looking for a little help around the yard to busy families who’d rather spend time on adventures than mowing the lawn, “it seemed the time was right to launch this aspect of the business,” Walter says. “Our clients just want someone to come and take care of their yard so they can come home and enjoy it.”

There are some unique differences between the two divisions of the locally owned and operated business, however.

While handyman needs often arise here and there – and may need to be addressed promptly – yard and garden care often require a more regular commitment.

For these clients, Walter recommends a regular maintenance schedule of lawn mowing, trimming and minor pruning throughout the outdoor season.

Of course, special seasonal projects are also welcome.

Spring and fall cleanup

After the winter rains and winds, a little spruce up is the best way to welcome spring. In addition to picking up any leftover leaves and debris, it’s time to give the lawn a trim and powerwash the winter grime off sidewalks, driveways and decks.

Come fall, rid your yard of the last vestiges of the summer growing season and fallen leaves to get your home ready to face the West Coast winter.

Love your yard again

A beautiful outdoor area isn’t all about yard clean-up. If improving your outdoor living space is on your to-do list, Walter has welcomed a journeyman carpenter whose team will create fencing, privacy screening and inviting decks you want to come home to.

Trusted workmanship

As an approved provider for Better at Home, a non-medical program supported by United Way to help seniors continue to live independently in their home, Our Handy Guy is their trusted provider of home maintenance services, and Walter brings that same commitment to quality workmanship and service to Our Yard Guy.

“I can safely say that virtually all of our business is through referrals,” he notes, pointing to one of his favourite customer testimonials: “We selected you as our provider because we felt that you listened to us.”