Ransom, Craig lead school trustee race so far in School District 70

Pam Craig and Larry Ransom are leading the School District 70 trustees after advanced voting, Bamfield and the City of Port Alberni polling stations have reported.

Craig tops the list so far with 2,970 votes and Ransom with 2,476.

Christine Washington has 2,034, Connie Watts 2,377 and Rosemarie Buchanan 2,126. John Bennie has 1,777.

Other results so far include Karrine Magnussen 1,607, Cherilyn Bray 1,769, Rebecca Standley 1,402, James Brook 1,442 and Jane Jones 1,497.

There are nine polls in total in the ACRD and the ballots are being hand-counted at the ACRD office.

The ACRD office is open for the public to come and watch the results; so far trustee candidates Rosemarie Buchanan and Jane Jones are waiting for results in the board room. Cherry Creek candidate Dianne Bodnar is also on site.

•••

The polls have closed in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and ACRD chief electoral officer Wendy Thomson and deputy chief Shelli Lyle are busy hand-counting mail-in votes. Results have come in from one of nine ACRD polling stations, in Bamfield.

Bob Beckett has been acclaimed as regional director for Area A (Bamfield), but residents were busy voting for school trustees.

John McNabb is the preliminary leader in Beaver Creek (215 votes) over Celia Stocker (123 votes), with advanced polls and Beaver Creek polls counted.

Tanya Shannon is leading in Area B (Beaufort) with 64 votes over Ted McGill (45 votes) and John Adams (6 votes).

In Sproat Lake Penny Cote is ahead of Don Anderson 293 to 144 with advanced voting and Sproat Lake polling stations counted.

In Cherry Creek, Darren DeLuca leads 22 to 18 over Dianne Bodnar with only advanced voting counted.

Who is running for school board?

There are 11 people running for six seats on the School District 70 board in the Alberni Valley and two people running for the west coast seat (Ucluelet and Tofino). Larry Ransom, Pam Craig, John Bennie, Karrine Magnussen, Cherilyn Bray, Rebecca Standley, Christine Washington, Connie Watts, James Brook, Jane Jones and Rosemarie Buchanan are running for seats in the Alberni Valley.

Who is running for regional district directors?

Area B (Beaufort): Tanya Shannon, John Adams, Ted McGill

Area D (Sproat Lake): Penny Cote, Don Anderson

Area E (Beaver Creek): John McNabb, Celia Stocker

Area F (Cherry Creek): Darren DeLuca, Dianne Bodnar

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting after the polls close at 8 p.m. PT.