Connie Watts is running for a seat on the SD70 school board in the 2018 municipal election in Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Connie Watts would bring creativeness if elected to the SD70 board

Watts believes her success as a business owner and artist would be assets to the school district

My name is Connie Watts and I am from the Tseshaht Nation. My mom is Jane Jones, and my grandparents were Louise and Tom Watts. I am running for a seat on the School District 70 board of trustees.

I was raised with our First Nations’ values and ways: where great love, support and help surrounded you, so you can reach your true potential. I will work to build respect through information and open communication. I want to ensure the voices of teachers, parents and students are heard in the development and implementation of the growing and changing curriculum.

I believe in education. I have my Bachelor degree in Interior Design from the University of Manitoba. In my early 20’s I lost my ability to read and write and memory due to a double skull fracture. When I was recovering, I turn to education. I earned my second degree in Fine Arts from Emily Carr University. This journey has instilled a deep compassion and understanding for the variety of teaching methods need to reach all students.

I believe in smaller classes, proper support and building resources to ensure equality amongst all students. I am a business owner and project manager. As Venues Aboriginal Art Manager, I was in charge of a two-million-dollar budget that I then raised with another $870,000; bring the total budget to just under $2.9 million. It was a successful two-year project, where I procured, commissioned and install more than 50 permanent Aboriginal artworks into the 16 Olympic venues in Vancouver.

I am a creative thinker with the ability to adapt to find the best solutions to work with budgets, policies and legalities. I embrace diversity with every part of my being and would work to create inclusive environments.

I have taught in many schools, but one of the most rewarding projects was in 2017 at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre (VAST). A group of students and myself worked together to create their expression of the journey through school. The final four painted panels are on display in the school; a very proud moment for all of us.

I would actively seek ways to ensure that every member of the school community feels valued, safe and represented. I would encourage the implementation of curriculum around SOGI 123 and gender equality. For more than 20 years, I have worked to develop teaching tools and curriculum for the Nuu-chah-nulth language and have created artwork instilled with our First Nations culture. In 2014, I created the memorial sculpture, “Strength from Within” for the survivors of the Residential School.

If elected, I would use this knowledge and expertise to implement the Truth and Reconciliation recommendations into SD70 in order to build a more comprehensive understanding of our cultural ways and language. Please vote for my Mom, Jane Jones and me, Connie Watts for school board trustees.

Previous story
ELECTION 2018: John McNabb seeks another term as Beaver Creek’s ACRD director

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: John McNabb seeks another term as Beaver Creek’s ACRD director

More work to be done in the regional district, says McNabb

ELECTION 2018: Dianne Bodnar wants to represent Cherry Creek on the ACRD

This is Bodnar’s first foray into municipal politics and she says she’s ready to learn

ELECTION 2018: John Bennie has a passion for public education

Incumbent trustee running for re-election

Questions arise over transparency in Port Alberni city council’s final meeting

CUPE president criticizes council for “deficit in morale”

ELECTION 2018: Access and inclusion are important for all, says Jane Jones

Jane Jones is running for re-election as a School District 70 trustee

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

Nanaimo couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Most Read