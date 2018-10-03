Hira Chopra is running for Port Alberni City Council in the 2018 municipal election. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Hira Chopra runs again for Port Alberni city councillor

A former councillor, Chopra promotes teamwork, fiscal responsibility

Hira Chopra is running for Port Alberni City Council in the 2018 municipal election. Chopra served as a city councillor from 1995 to 2014, when he ran for mayor but was unsuccessful.

I have a master’s degree in history, a bachelor’s degree in English and economics and a diploma in physical education, and I was a teacher in India before moving to Port Alberni in 1980 and marrying my wife, Narinder. We have raised two children in Port Alberni and we have owned several businesses in the Alberni Valley, from Papa John’s Restaurant, Payless and Shell gas stations, and presently our family owns and operates the Blue Bird Motel.

We always invest in our town because everything we have today we have made in this town.

I have worked at Alberni Pacific Division Sawmill since 1990 and am active in my Steelworkers’ Union. I am a member of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and am a Rotary Club member too.

As a city councillor for 18 years—a record in Port Alberni—I gained a lot of experience and built relationships with all levels of government. I was a fiscally responsible councillor and commit to continuing with that responsibility as well as being approachable and open to new ideas.

I also served five years as chairperson for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District while I was a councillor and brought different interest groups together to work as a team. I am a good team player.

As a city councillor in Port Alberni I would work to implement a housing first strategy. With the help of other councillors I would work to provide affordable housing and both support and encourage the expansion of seniors’ housing.

I would fight to control taxes, ensuring that we do our homework before deciding where to spend. My previous record shows I always ask these tough questions.

I believe Port Alberni needs to diversify its economy. City council must create a friendly environment for major industry and small business, the health sector, tourism, education sector and retired people so people will want to move here and invest in our town. That is the only way we can control our tax burden.

Council should encourage a First Nation partnership and regional partnerships. That is why I propose creating a First Nations advisory committee to council.

Youth are also important, so a youth committee should be created to help council understand what youth want to see.

We need to listen, and work together for the future.

E-mail: bluebirdmotel@shaw.ca

Phone: 250-723-1153 or 250-720-5339.

