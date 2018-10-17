ELECTION 2018: Ron Corbeil runs for Port Alberni city council

Corbeil wants to focus on the economy, livability and affordability

Ron Corbeil is running for Port Alberni city council.

If fortunate enough to win a seat on city council, Corbeil wants to focus on issues that he feels are the most important issues Port Alberni is facing, which is the economy, livability and affordability.

Corbeil wants to see the city expand its tax base, pointing out that, “the city’s population has remained stagnant over the past thirty years and we need jobs if we want to attract young families to the Valley.”

Born and raised in Port Alberni, Corbeil is very concerned at the decline in employment opportunities, business closures and the increase in crime and homelessness in our community.

Corbeil commuted to Vancouver for twenty years working with the IWA and USW union as the Employment Coordinator and Western Canada Health, Safety and Environment Coordinator. Prior to that, he worked at Franklin River for 17 years. He now works as a health and safety consultant in Port Alberni.

“My work commitments have changed, and it now is possible to get more involved in my community,” he explained.

Corbeil believes that most of Port Alberni citizens want to see sustainable economic growth in the Valley and a clean, safe community that we can be proud of.

“It is imperative that we work with all the stakeholders,” he said. “First Nations, big and small business, labour and community groups if we want to make the community work for everyone.”

Corbeil feels the forest industry will continue to be the economic backbone of the community for the foreseeable future. It seems at times, he said, that we have lost focus on the forest industries importance. It is imperative that council is supportive of the forest industry and fights for more jobs from our forests.

“We need to continue to improve our infrastructure, including having industrial zoned properties shovel ready for prospective employers,” he said.

Corbeil also feels that the city needs to lobby for improved road access in and out of the community, as well as cleaning up unsightly properties and developing walkways to waterfront attractions.

“These improvements will provide long term benefits for Port Alberni,” he said. “This will help attract new investment and employment opportunities to our community.”

Corbeil would like to see city council take a more proactive approach to affordable housing. “Volunteering with a non-profit society that provides housing for seniors has opened my eyes to how city council can play a lead role in assisting affordable housing initiatives,” he said.

Corbeil believes that with his involvement working on a number of boards, his many contacts and his work experience, he can bring the energy and vision that city hall needs at this time.