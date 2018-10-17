ELECTION 2018: Ron Corbeil runs for Port Alberni city council

Corbeil wants to focus on the economy, livability and affordability

Ron Corbeil is running for Port Alberni city council. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ron Corbeil is running for Port Alberni city council.

If fortunate enough to win a seat on city council, Corbeil wants to focus on issues that he feels are the most important issues Port Alberni is facing, which is the economy, livability and affordability.

Corbeil wants to see the city expand its tax base, pointing out that, “the city’s population has remained stagnant over the past thirty years and we need jobs if we want to attract young families to the Valley.”

Born and raised in Port Alberni, Corbeil is very concerned at the decline in employment opportunities, business closures and the increase in crime and homelessness in our community.

Corbeil commuted to Vancouver for twenty years working with the IWA and USW union as the Employment Coordinator and Western Canada Health, Safety and Environment Coordinator. Prior to that, he worked at Franklin River for 17 years. He now works as a health and safety consultant in Port Alberni.

“My work commitments have changed, and it now is possible to get more involved in my community,” he explained.

Corbeil believes that most of Port Alberni citizens want to see sustainable economic growth in the Valley and a clean, safe community that we can be proud of.

“It is imperative that we work with all the stakeholders,” he said. “First Nations, big and small business, labour and community groups if we want to make the community work for everyone.”

Corbeil feels the forest industry will continue to be the economic backbone of the community for the foreseeable future. It seems at times, he said, that we have lost focus on the forest industries importance. It is imperative that council is supportive of the forest industry and fights for more jobs from our forests.

“We need to continue to improve our infrastructure, including having industrial zoned properties shovel ready for prospective employers,” he said.

Corbeil also feels that the city needs to lobby for improved road access in and out of the community, as well as cleaning up unsightly properties and developing walkways to waterfront attractions.

“These improvements will provide long term benefits for Port Alberni,” he said. “This will help attract new investment and employment opportunities to our community.”

Corbeil would like to see city council take a more proactive approach to affordable housing. “Volunteering with a non-profit society that provides housing for seniors has opened my eyes to how city council can play a lead role in assisting affordable housing initiatives,” he said.

Corbeil believes that with his involvement working on a number of boards, his many contacts and his work experience, he can bring the energy and vision that city hall needs at this time.

Previous story
ELECTION 2018: ‘Too soon’ to talk pool replacement in ACRD

Just Posted

San Group adds third shift to its Port Alberni mill

The new shift will mean 40 to 50 more jobs

BCHL: Mackenzie Wight returns to Bulldogs lineup

Forward returns following a Memorial Cup run with WHL’s Swift Current Broncos

Mixed golf tourney ends in thrilling playoff at Alberni Golf Course

29th Annual Mixed Tournament took place in August

Melissa Hazel Lowe named Portal Players’ volunteer of the year

Lowe enjoys acting and stage managing with the Portal Players Dramatic Society

ELECTION 2018: ‘Too soon’ to talk pool replacement in ACRD

Should rural taxpayers shoulder some of the price tag?

ELECTION 2018: Beaver Creek Community Hall hosts meet and greet

ACRD and SD70 candidates met the public

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

BC Ferries begins taking debit in two-month pilot project

Company is giving customers option to use Interac on two-month trial on select vessels

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “we need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks.”

Parole denied for convicted killer-rapist Paul Bernardo after 25 years in prison

Paul Bernardo plead for release on Wednesday by arguing he has done what he could to improve himself during his 25 years in prison.

Man holds newborn son for first time after devastating B.C. racetrack crash

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Smooth start to legal cannabis in B.C., Mike Farnworth says

Online and government store makes 4,000 sales by noon

Most Read