ELECTION 2018: Ron Paulson runs for re-election as Port Alberni city councillor

Ron Paulson is running for re-election for Port Alberni city council.

I am asking for the privilege of representing you, the citizens of the City of Port Alberni, as a city councillor. I believe strongly in the Alberni Valley and what we have to offer to our residents, investors and visitors alike.

I had a long history in retail business and public relations before working 10 years for the City of Port Alberni’s parks and recreation department as a programmer. My last four years of serving as a city councillor has been a great learning experience and, with your vote, I look forward to continuing to serve our community in any way I can.

What I will bring to council:

I consider myself to be a great listener and I am open to new ideas and thoughts.

I always make myself available to others to listen to their opinions.

I am analytical in assessing the issues.

Integrity is very important to me.

After working with both youth and adults, I fully understand the need to keep our community active, healthy and safe.

Some of the issues at hand that I believe are very important are:

Economic development, ranging from home based business to larger scale investment.

Infrastructure maintenance and renewal.

Affordable housing for our community

Crime reduction

Community involvement:

City Councillor 2014 – 2018

Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society 2012 – present

Community Futures Development Corporation 2006 – 2012, Director

2010 Canadian Economic Development Conference Vancouver, B.C., Guest Speaker

2009 Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year

2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, Chairman

2006 and 2009 Tall Ships Festival of Sails, Protocol Director

2004 BC Winter Games, Director of Facilities

Port Alberni Arena Society, 1990 – 2002, Director

Port Alberni has been my home since 1974. My wife of 40 years and I have a wonderful daughter, Brynn. I thank my family for being so supportive of my many community projects throughout our lives together.

New families to the Alberni Valley need to be confident that we have the infrastructure and services to support and nurture them. I believe that a community proactive in attracting and developing growth will sustain and expand our current services.

I believe in our community, its people and who we are.