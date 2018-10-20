ELECTION 2018: Where to vote, when to vote and how to get there

Free transit
The City of Port Alberni and BC Transit are happy to provide free rides on conventional transit for the local government elections Saturday, October 20. The free rides are intended to encourage all eligible residents to get out and vote.
For more information on fares, routes and schedules please call 250-723-3341 or check bctransit.com/port-alberni.
•••
Advance polls
The first day of advance polls for both the City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District were steady with people wanting to cast their votes before the official day on Oct. 20.
“Last time in 2014 over the two advance voting days we had a total of 1,557 voters,” said City of Port Alberni chief electoral officer Davina Hartwell. “At Echo Centre last week we had 778. We’re certainly on target to make that 1,557.”
In the ACRD, 87 people voted in advance over two days. “Last week we hd 56,” said ACRD deputy chief electoral officer Shelli Lyle. “It was pretty steady all day.”
•••
Saturday, Oct. 20 is general voting day. Everyone who votes must bring two pieces of identification (one must have a signature) that prove both identity and residency.
Polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.