ELECTION 2018: Where to vote, when to vote and how to get there

Free transit

The City of Port Alberni and BC Transit are happy to provide free rides on conventional transit for the local government elections Saturday, October 20. The free rides are intended to encourage all eligible residents to get out and vote.

For more information on fares, routes and schedules please call 250-723-3341 or check bctransit.com/port-alberni.

•••

Advance polls

The first day of advance polls for both the City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District were steady with people wanting to cast their votes before the official day on Oct. 20.

“Last time in 2014 over the two advance voting days we had a total of 1,557 voters,” said City of Port Alberni chief electoral officer Davina Hartwell. “At Echo Centre last week we had 778. We’re certainly on target to make that 1,557.”

In the ACRD, 87 people voted in advance over two days. “Last week we hd 56,” said ACRD deputy chief electoral officer Shelli Lyle. “It was pretty steady all day.”

The second day of advance voting was Oct. 16, and results weren’t available before the News’ print edition went to press.

•••

Saturday, Oct. 20 is general voting day. Everyone who votes must bring two pieces of identification (one must have a signature) that prove both identity and residency.

Polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Port Alberni residents will vote at the Alberni Athletic Hall. Regional district residents will vote in their respective areas: Bamfield Fire Hall (for school trustee), Sproat Lake—Harold Bishop Fire Hall, Beaver Creek Fire Hall and Cherry Creek Community Hall.

All residents get to vote for school trustee as well, and the choices will be available at every voting station.