Learn about Port Alberni’s mayoral candidates with new film series

Dallas Dalziel has created a film series profiling the six candidates for mayor in Port Alberni. SCREENSHOT

Port Alberni residents can learn about the six candidates for mayor in the upcoming election through a series of videos from local filmmaker Dallas Dalziel.

In The Candidate Series, Dalziel sits down with all six candidates, as well as local experts, to cover the topics of crime and drugs, the housing crisis, the economy, tourism, a new aquatic centre and the aging population.

“I did it as a volunteer project,” said Dalziel, explaining that he tries to create a video project for ‘community service’ every year. “I honestly didn’t know who I was going to vote for in the upcoming election. I wanted to find out for myself.”

Dalziel came up with the six topics by talking to people throughout the community to find out what they wanted to ask of the potential mayors.

“These are the six topics that people are most talking about, and the candidates seemed to be quite familiar with them,” he said. “I just wanted an even platform, so all the candidates can get their ideas out there.”

The videos, said Dalziel, will give everyone a chance to find out more about who they will be voting for, even if they aren’t able to make it out to “Meet and Greets” or all-candidates meetings.

Four films are now up on Dalziel’s YouTube channel, with two more scheduled to come out on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s kind of a critical time for Port Alberni right now,” Dalziel said. “It’s time for people to get involved in their local government.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

