Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

The nomination period for all 162 local elections across B.C. officially kicked off on Tuesday, giving candidates 10 days to submit their papers.

The official campaign period will begin in just over two weeks on Sept. 22, giving voters 29 days to brush up on their options before the vote on Oct. 20.

This year’s official campaign period will be shorter than that of the 2014 local elections, when it was 47 days long.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect a mayor, city councillors and school trustees. Vancouver voters will also choose their Park Board members.

While ElectionsBC runs provincial elections, it only watches over the campaign financing and advertising rules for the municipal vote.

The agency leaves nominations and voting to local election officers.

