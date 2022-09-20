Hurricane Fiona, Expected to Continue Strengthening, After Devastating Puerto Rico.

On September 20, Hurricane Fiona threatens more deadly flooding as it collides with the Turks and Caicos islands. Reports say that the powerful storm has already devastated Puerto Rico, leaving the vast majority of its 3.1 million residents without power. In the Dominican Republic, over a million people were left without running water. According to the country’s emergency management director of operations, nearly 800 people were rescued by emergency workers. Following the storm, at least 519 people were taking refuge in the country’s 29 shelters.

Early on September 20, Fiona strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds over 111 miles per hour. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said that “life-threatening flooding” was possible through the afternoon in the Turks and Caicos islands. According to officials, at least four people have already died as a result of Fiona.

Late last week, one person was killed in the French territory of Guadeloupe, two more people were killed in Puerto Rico and another person died in the Dominican Republic. This is the first Category 3 or higher hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters have predicted that Fiona could strengthen to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour by early September 21.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricane

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TX Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation, Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono scored a goal against the Powell River Kings on Sunday in his hometown of Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Bono returns to home ice for two preseason BCHL games in Port McNeill

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song will be the first film at the Film Fest Port Alberni fall series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Film Fest Port Alberni kicks off new fall season

Coastal Community Credit Union branch manager Corinne Castle, left, Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions, Coastal Community president and CEO Adrian Legin, and board member Evelyn Clark cut the ribbon to officially open the new branch in Port Alberni, Sept. 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coastal Community Credit Union brings business under one new roof in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice