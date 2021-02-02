Kamloops This Week.

1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries and received medical care

  • Feb. 2, 2021 8:33 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

One person died and two others were injured in an incident at New Gold’s New Afton mine early Tuesday morning (Feb. 2).

The company said the death and injuries occurred during a mud rush incident at the copper, silver and gold mine 10 kilometres southwest of Kamloops at about 1:40 a.m.

“Two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries and received medical care, while one contract driller is presumed to be deceased,” New Gold said in a statement, noting names of those involved in the incident will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

New Gold said the on-site emergency management system has been activated and the RCMP and the provincial safety authorities were immediately notified and are on site. All activities have been suspended while the company and authorities investigate the incident.

“The thoughts of the board of directors and management are with the family, friends and colleagues that have been impacted by this unfortunate incident,” the company said in a statement.

mining

