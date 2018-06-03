Firefighters work on the roof at Parkland Apartments. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

13 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan

Air ambulance landed at a nearby sports field during a flag football game

Fire crews from Duncan, Cowichan Bay and North Cowichan South End battled a fire at Parkland apartment building in Duncan on Sunday morning.

Health officials say 13 people were sent to hospital.

A medevac helicopter landed at McAdam Park in the middle of a flag football game.

Both residents and firefighters were being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Two school buses were on standby to take residents away from the scene. An emergency shelter was opened in the multi-purpose hall at the Island Savings Centre.

Firefighters were also trying to best place the big fans so as to blow the heavy smoke out of the building.

For updates and additional photos, visit www.cowichanvalleycitizen.com.

– with a file from The Canadian Press

Previous story
When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Just Posted

Coulson Aviation cleared for night vision firefighting

Alberni Valley company scores an aerial firefighting first—in Australia

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Bike to Work Week wraps in Port Alberni with a parade

Cyclists are invited to join up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 for a ride to Harbour Quay

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

13 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan

Air ambulance landed at a nearby sports field during a flag football game

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Most Read