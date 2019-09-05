Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Dominic Tom, who has not been seen since Sept. 1. (Photo submitted)

14-year-old Nanaimo boy goes missing

Dominic Tom visited a friend at the hospital Sunday and didn’t return home afterward

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a teen who went to visit a friend at the hospital this past weekend and didn’t come back home afterward.

Police distributed a press release Thursday asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Dominic Tom, who has not been seen since Sept. 1.

Tom visited a friend that day at about 3:30 p.m. at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

He is indigenous, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds. He is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and carrying a black backpack when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating missing man


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops
Next story
Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

Just Posted

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

Crews searching for missing man near Ucluelet

Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, was staying with family in Macoah and was last seen on Sept. 3

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches waste reduction plan

Program will be launched at the Alberni District Fall Fair, Sept. 5–8

Port Alberni RCMP arrest local man suspected in multiple commercial break-ins

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested and charged a man they suspect is… Continue reading

Port Alberni to hold lantern walk for suicide awareness

Event hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake campground has been closed since Aug. 30

14-year-old Nanaimo boy goes missing

Dominic Tom visited a friend at the hospital Sunday and didn’t return home afterward

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Most Read