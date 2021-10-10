This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined

A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, on Sunday.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

The Associated Press

Russia

