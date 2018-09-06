A worker dredges the former Catalyst lagoon in 2016. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

$17 million construction contract awarded for Port Alberni’s wastewater treatment upgrades

This is the largest construction contract awarded in the city’s history

Construction of the City of Port Alberni’s new Wastewater Treatment Plant will begin soon, now that city council has awarded a $17 million construction contract to the Tritech Group.

Council voted unanimously on Monday, Sept. 4 to award the main construction contract for the plant’s upgrades to the Tritech Group of Langley for $17,128,429.53 (plus GST). This is the largest construction contract awarded in the city of Port Alberni’s history.

The project is slated to break ground later this fall, and will take approximately two years to complete.

“This project has been going on for a long time,” said director of development services Scott Smith during Monday’s council meeting. “This will be the beginning of reengaging with the public and informing the public as this project moves forward.”

The city received three bids on the construction contract, and a review by the consulting firm Associated Engineering recommended that the city accept the low bid from the Tritech Group.

The city “was extraordinarily successful” in pursuing grants, said Smith. To date, Port Alberni has received approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the federal government’s gas tax fund for this project.

READ: Port Alberni receives $6.7 million for wastewater treatment upgrade

Key aspects of the Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades include constructing a new aeration system, adding solids screening and ultraviolet light disinfection to the treatment process, constructing a new outfall 800 metres into the Alberni Harbour and improving effluent dispersal with the addition of five sub-surface diffusers.

The city will also be upgrading the former Catalyst lagoon, which was purchased in 2012. This reuse of industrial infrastructure will allow the city to proceed with the upgrades at the fraction of a cost of building a new plant. At the end of the project, the old city lagoon will be decommissioned and returned to nature as wetland habitat.

READ: City moves forward with new sewage lagoon

“The existing lagoon does not meet federal and provincial standards,” Smith explained on Monday.

When combined with the city’s ongoing storm and wastewater separation projects, these upgrades “will have a significant positive impact” on the health of the harbour, Somass River and neighbouring estuary, said city CAO Tim Pley in a release.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Ladysmith storefronts transformed for Sonic the Hedgehog movie
Next story
Okanagan border agents sniff out U.S. handguns

Just Posted

$17 million construction contract awarded for Port Alberni’s wastewater treatment upgrades

This is the largest construction contract awarded in the city’s history

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre opens Sept. 11

Port Alberni gallery closed for summer maintenance

Phone scam targets family in the Alberni Valley

The caller claimed to be the listener’s grandchild, say RCMP

Jim Proteau has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Four-man competition will take place Sunday, Sept. 9

Alberni Valley Transition Town highlights health at Fall Fair

Popular “guess the weight of the squash” contest will return this weekend

UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

Curl BC announces host cities for provincial finals

Ten BC curling championships will be contested in seven different provincial zones

Okanagan border agents sniff out U.S. handguns

Canada Border Services Agency talk to media about Americans bringing firearms through Osoyoos port

Ladysmith storefronts transformed for Sonic the Hedgehog movie

Filming is still more than a week away but downtown Ladysmith is… Continue reading

B.C. municipality argues woman who drove down mudslide could have avoided crash

District of Lantzville, Emcon and Province of B.C. file responses in lawsuit

Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level on Wednesday

LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

LeBron James said he stands with Nike

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Most Read