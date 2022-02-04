The Saanich Police Department announced the arrest here of a 17-year-old suspect in a 2021 Toronto murder of a cab driver. (Black Press Media file photo)

17-year-old arrested in B.C. in the death of 73-year-old Toronto cabbie

Teen one of 4 people arrested in Saanich Jan. 28; was escorted back to Toronto to face charges

Greater Victoria’s Emergency Response Team coordinated the arrest in Saanich of a 17-year-old last week who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a murder investigation in Toronto.

He was among four males arrested on Jan. 28, and a firearm was also seized from their vehicle, Saanich police said Friday in a release. The teen was wanted nationwide on recommended charges of second-degree murder, stemming from an October incident in Toronto.

On Oct. 24, Toronto police got a call just before 9 p.m. about a taxi cab that hit a fence near the intersection of Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues. Upon arriving officers found the cab driver, alone in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 73-year-old Christopher Jung of Toronto, was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

After the teen suspect’s arrest in Saanich, Toronto police homicide division officers travelled here to take the suspect into custody and escort him back to face charges of second-degree murder. He made a first appearance in a Toronto courtroom on Friday (Feb. 4).

