Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man on the weekend. (File photo)

19-year-old dies in crash on rural road in Nanaimo

Crash site discovered by passing motorist Sunday morning

A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle colllision in Cedar on the weekend.

The crash site was discovered by a passerby Sunday morning, March 21, in the 2400 block of Yellow Point Road. The driver was the sole occupant of an older-model Mercedes Benz that had crashed into a ditch.

“It appears that vehicle was going south on Yellow Point,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The driver lost control and went off the road to the left and came to rest against a large tree.”

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the B.C. Coroners Service. The victim’s family has been notified and friends have identified the young man as Josh Vickers and set up an online fundraiser for his brothers.

A section of Yellow Point Road was closed and traffic was re-routed for several hours while police collision analysts investigated the scene.

O’Brien said police are still piecing together events prior to the crash, but the driver was apparently seen at a friend’s home the night before and possibly early Sunday morning.

“While the investigation is preliminary, we cannot rule out factors such as speed and alcohol,” O’Brien said.

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for any information or dash cam video that might help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-10082.

motor vehicle crash

