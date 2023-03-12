Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)

2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Quake in Haidi Gwaii felt by some people Saturday

Two minor earthquakes were detected off B.C.’s coast this weekend, including one near Vancouver Island and one in Haida Gwaii.

Neither of the quakes caused any reported damage and neither triggered a tsunami risk.

The first of the two was recorded on Graham Island just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday (March 11). It struck about 50 km south of Daajing Giids, at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquakes Canada says it was a 3.8-magnitude quake and was felt lightly in Skidegate and Port Clements.

The second quake, 4.2 magnitude, hit 241 km west-south-west of Port Alice around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. It was also recorded at a depth of 10 km. Earthquakes Canada says no one has reported feeling it.

EarthquakeHaida Gwaii

