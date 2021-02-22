2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

A 29-year-old woman is facing several criminal charges after two Castlegar teenagers were stabbed early Sunday morning.

RCMP say the teens, both under the age of 16, are in hospital recovering – one of whom suffered extensive injuries and remains in serious condition.

Sgt. Monty Taylor confirmed that Sasha Margaret Prokaski of no fixed address is in police custody. The incident started as an emergency call about a distraught woman at a home in the 1000 block of Second Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.

It’s alleged that Prokaski fled the area and entered a nearby home where the two teenagers were.

An altercation ensued with both teens being stabbed, one of the pair receiving multiple stab wounds.

“After the attack the suspect fled on foot but was shortly apprehended in the area by police,” Taylor said. “Both victims were transported to hospital by ambulance.”

According to police, the victims and Prokaski were unknown to each other. The teenagers and their families are recovering physically and emotionally after this violent ordeal.

Prokaski has been charged with break and enter, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

Mounties are continuing to investigate and will forward a report to the BC Prosecution Service for full charge assessment.

Prokaski’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23 in Castlegar.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-365-7721.



