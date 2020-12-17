29 pairs of sunglasses stolen from Nanaimo business

Crime happened early Monday morning at Diamond Eyes Optical on Fifth Street

A still from surveillance video showing a suspect allegedly stealing 29 pairs of sunglasses from Diamond Eyes Optical on Fifth Street in the wee hours Monday morning. (Photo submitted)

A thief allegedly broke into an optical store in Harewood and stole more than two dozen pairs of sunglasses.

The theft happened at 1:20 a.m. Monday at Diamond Eyes Optical on Fifth Street, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The theft was reported later that morning when the store manager arrived at work and discovered the crime.

“Review of security footage showed an unknown male entering the business, and then leaving a few minutes later with the sunglasses,” noted the release.

The store reported 29 pairs of sunglasses, including Ray-Bans, were taken.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a black-and-blue mask, black pants and white gloves, carrying a reusable grocery bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-44485.

unsolved crimes