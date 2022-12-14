4 people escape to safety but lose home as fire rips through house in Chemainus

Four people have been displaced from their home following a massive fire in Chemainus Wednesday morning, Dec. 14.

“Everybody managed to get out,” said Martin Drakeley, North Cowichan’s manager of Fire and Bylaw Services.

The four were treated at the scene by BC Ambulance paramedics, visibly shaken but without serious injury.

Multiple North Cowichan Fire Department halls were called out to the fire off Chemainus Road just before 9 a.m. Crews from Chemainus, Crofton, Maple Bay and South End attended.

Paramedics and RCMP were also at the scene. Emergency crews blocked Chemainus Road in both directions, as the fire was on a side-road, Squaw-Hay-One Road (formerly known as Waynes Road), on the Stz’uminus First Nation.

A motorhome on the property was also destroyed by the blaze.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the site for miles.

Crews were expected to be on the scene for several hours to fully snuff out all the flames. A ladder truck from the Chemainus hall was brought in after more than an hour to continue the battle against the smoke.

In a poignant twist of fate, a house formerly located immediately next door to the blaze was destroyed in a fire almost five years ago to the day on Dec. 11, 2017.

Nothing is expected to be salvaged from this blaze, either. Items from inside the house were strewn all over the yard and personal property will also be subjected to extensive water damage.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Paramedics and firefighters on the scene, blocking Chemainus Road until the fire is brought under control. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Heavy smoke surrounds buildings. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A continual stream of water is directed at the heavy smoke emanating from a house on Stz’uminus First Nation land in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Four fire halls were called out to a house fire in Chemainus on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

