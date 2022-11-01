An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

6 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Horne Lake

One patient airlifted to hospital in serious condition

Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

One person was airlifted, in serious condition, while the other five were reported to be in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager featured in new book

Four ground ambulances, plus the air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the southbound lane.

Social media posts indicated a sudden incident of hail around the time of the accident.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashvancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Next story
Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store

Just Posted

Sisters Brooklin Albaya (age eight) and Maci (age four) pose with a few of the scary characters that were in the haunted forest at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni celebrates Halloween with haunted events

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

Celtic Chaos will play at Knox United Church in Parksville on Oct. 30. Band members from left: Gordon Lafleur, John Beaton, Joyce Beaton, Joe Spinelli and Dave Barta. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Chaos show in Port Alberni tells story of Scottish immigrants