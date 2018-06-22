600 litres of gas stolen from Vancouver Island golf course

Suspects cut through the fence at the Nanaimo Golf Club last week

Thieves got away with gas belonging to the golf course last week.

According to an RCMP press release, suspects cut through the fence at the Nanaimo Golf Club on June 12 along the old Island Highway. Approximately 600 litres of gasoline was stolen.

“A hose was found nearby which is believed to have been used to siphon the gas out of storage containers,” notes the press release. “A cart owned by the golf course was used to transport the gas to the fence and onto an awaiting vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

