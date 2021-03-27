Police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

7 wounded in Philadelphia after gunman fires into crowd outside bar

4 of the 7 people wounded are critically injured, police say

A man fired a handgun into a crowd of people outside a Philadelphia bar, injuring seven people, four of them critically, police said. The suspect was being sought Saturday.

The shooting Friday evening followed an altercation inside the Golf & Social sports bar, television news stations reported. Surveillance video showed the gunman firing into the crowd gathered on the side of busy Delaware Avenue north of downtown, across from a casino.

Police arrived in the area to find two victims in a convenience store and two more in the bar, authorities said. Three others went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police found 21 casings and several projectiles along the block.

Surveillance video showed several people around an SUV and a white sedan in the Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot across the avenue, authorities said. They left in a gray sedan.

Police said they later found two handguns in the SUV, and they said the white sedan had been reported stolen.

Critically wounded were three men, ages 42, 23 and 21, and an 18-year-old, police said. A 21-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were listed as stable.

There were no arrests as of Saturday, police said, despite earlier reports that someone was in custody.

A man who answered the phone at the bar declined to comment, saying he couldn’t give clear information because the shooting had happened outside the venue.

The shooting happened the same evening as two boys riding a dirt bike in a different neighbourhood of Philadelphia were hit by gunfire that killed one of them. A suspect is also being sought in that shooting, and police said they don’t believe the crimes are related.

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
’Stronger’ measures needed across Canada to suppress COVID-19 resurgence: Tam
Next story
UN commission urges equality for women in decision-making

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni RCMP treating discovery of a body as suspicious

Investigators use drone to help search scene in south side of city

A painting of a lighthouse by Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre shares images from the west coast to the east coast

Current exhibit runs until March 27

Vancouver Island had 55 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, March 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

Amidst vaccination efforts, cases still on the rise

Linemen from BC Hydro switch out power lines on Napier Street between Third and Fourth Avenues on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Crews from Nanaimo were also in Port Alberni to assist with the job, which included a scheduled power outage to businesses in the area. (LYNN HOOPER/ Special to the News)
BC Hydro line replacement goes smoothly

Port Alberni businesses took a pause on March 21 for hydro work

Contractors have started working on structural improvements to the McLean Mill dam, near the Alberni Valley Enhancement Association’s fish hatchery. Work started the week of March 15, 2021 and is expected to wrap up at the end of April. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Construction work begins on McLean Mill dam

Structural improvement project has been on the books since 2018

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mural painting of Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry on Government Street in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Health authority calls for adherence to public safety orders, avoiding indoor gatherings

Sign at Crofton beach tells the tale that there’s some treasures for kids to find. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Bounty of mysterious pirate treasure being found along Vancouver Island beach

Kids on a mission to search for wares left behind in Crofton by generous pirates

Most Read