People walk past patrons inside a restaurant and on an outdoor patio at English Bay, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

717 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as Delta strain continues to spread

Of the new cases, 376 are within the Interior Health region

B.C. officials say 717 more people have caught COVID-19, with case counts continuing to head in a concerning direction in the ongoing pandemic.

That brings the total number of active cases to 4,277, with 82 people in hospital and a further 39 in intensive care.

Since January 2020, there have been 155,079 test-positive cases in the province.

Of the new cases, 376 are within the Interior Health region, 140 within Fraser Health, 101 in Vancouver Coastal, 60 in Northern Health and 40 on Vancouver Island.

There have been no further deaths in the past 24 hours, keeping the province’s death toll to 1,779.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent of British Columbians older than 12 have been double-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Eighty-two per cent have received their first dose only.

