A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Abysmal attempt’: B.C.’s response to Lytton wildfire criticized by Indigenous leader

Pasco said the government’s shortfalls can be traced to the province’s treatment of Indigenous peoples

An Indigenous leader accused British Columbia’s government Saturday of ignoring the needs of community members in Lytton while a wildfire levelled their village earlier in the week.

The accusations came as the BC Coroners Service said it was finally safe to enter the community to investigate reports that two people were killed in the blaze, which destroyed businesses and homes as it cascaded through the village days earlier.

The head of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council, of which the Lytton First Nation is a member, said that as the fire tore through the area, the council was forced to try to save lives with little to no help from the government.

Chief Matt Pasco, who operates a ranch near Ashcroft, B.C., north of Lytton, said the first contact he received from the government came 12 hours after evacuations began, and it was regarding his cattle, not about affected community members.

“It was an abysmal attempt at the very thing they’re meant to do,” he said in an interview Saturday. “They had processes in places for our cattle but none for Nlaka’pamux people.”

Pasco said the government’s shortfalls can be traced to the province’s treatment of Indigenous peoples and lack of recognition of their jurisdiction when it comes to land management and stewardship.

“Yes, we do have coordination problems because (the province) is not set to take care of Indigenous issues or Indigenous peoples,” he said.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth acknowledged the government’s shortcomings in a statement.

“While there were challenging factors, early communication with the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council and the Oregon Jack Creek Band didn’t live up to expectations,” he said.

He said the ministry has taken steps to address gaps in protocols that contributed to this situation.

READ MORE: Officials say two bodies discovered in Lytton, B.C., after wildfire

Pasco said the tribal council is working with the Lytton First Nation and other affected communities to figure out how many members remain unaccounted for.

He said the most pressing questions concern what happens next for the community.

“It’s so devastating that I cannot find the English words to describe the devastation. It’s hard to fathom,” he said. “What does next week look like? What does the first long weekend of September look like when we have the children go back to school?”

New mapping from the BC Wildfire Service shows the wildfire has grown since Friday night.

Kaitlin Baskerville, with the BC Wildfire Service, told a public meeting Saturday that current conditions are comparable to mid-August.

She said there are four fires of note in the Thompson-Nicola region.

Mark Healey, also with the service, told the meeting that fire crews are working to stop the spread of the fire towards Spences Bridge as well as stop it from crossing the Fraser River.

Elsewhere, an out-of-control wildfire burning about 40 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, B.C., forced officials to evacuate more than 100 homes Friday evening.

Orders issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said the fire in the Durand Lake area has started threatening structures and the safety of residents.

Federal ministers have pledged to support B.C.’s fire fighting efforts, with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair saying the government has been preparing for the wildfire season for the past few weeks.

The cause of the wildfire that devastated Lytton is under investigation, although Premier John Horgan said he had heard anecdotal evidence linking the start of the fire to a train running through the community.

The office of federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in an emailed statement that it would take necessary action should any potential non-compliance with Canada’s rail safety laws and regulations be identified.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021IndigenousLytton

Previous story
‘Hurts so much:’ Over 1,000 Nunavut children on wait-list for dental surgery
Next story
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

Just Posted

Keneesha Bordian was surprised to walk into her south Port Alberni backyard and spot a cougar seeking shade underneath a hedge. (PHOTO COURTESY KENEESHA BORDIAN)
Cougar spotted lounging under cedar hedge in Port Alberni neighbourhood

Police are investigating a fire at St. Columba Church in Tofino on July 2. (BC RCMP photo)
Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

A decorated school float from May 1958, with the words “”Jr. Council”, “Cheerleaders”, “Totem Tour”, “Track”, “ADSS”, “Spring Prom”, is seen with the river in the background, a few parked cars and people at the side of the road. At least six young people are riding on the float. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12838 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Prom 1958 in the Alberni Valley

Some of the RVs parked at Hollies Executive Golf Course on the Alberni Highway. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Too many RVs puts executive golf course in Port Alberni in hot water