Highway 4 reopens after accident at Taylor River Flats

Two ambulances and a medevac helicopter are on scene at Taylor River Flats rest area on Highway 4 due to a serious motor vehicle incident. (PHOTO COURTESY MAGGIE BROWN)

Highway 4 has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash near the Taylor River Flats rest area.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. and drew emergency crews from Port Alberni Fire Department, RCMP, two ground ambulances and an air ambulance.

PAFD responding to a MVI on #bchwy4 near the Taylor River Rest Area. Expect delays if travelling between Port Alberni and Ucluelet/Tofino. #MVI #portalberni #tofino #ucluelet cc:@DriveBC — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) June 16, 2021

The incident involved two vehicles: a car and a pickup truck. One of the vehicles left the roadway and was recovered down an embankment, according to a person in the area.

Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and the west coast communities of Ucluelet and Tofino should check DriveBC.com for updates.

