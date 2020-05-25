A car has collided with a power pole on Wattys Hill west of Hector Road on the Pacific Rim Highway near Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Accident, downed power lines closes Highway 4 west of Port Alberni

Detour is available near Hector Road as BC Hydro crews work to restore power

More than 130 people are without power this morning after a vehicle knocked over a power pole on Pacific Rim Highway near Hector Road west of Port Alberni.

Port Alberni Fire Department reported that all occupants are out of the vehicle but the highway remains closed while crews from BC Hydro work to remove the pole. Flaggers are on the highway directing traffic through a detour.

The accident initially affected more than 2000 customers. Power should be restored by 12:30 p.m., according to BC Hydro’s outage map.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

