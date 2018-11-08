President Donald Trump speaks to CNN journalist Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dramatic White House expulsion of Attorney General Jeff Sessions may be getting all the attention, but there was another one that some consider just as important: the banning of journalist Jim Acosta.

Acosta had been holding the microphone, trying to ask a follow-up question, while the president was calling on a different reporter.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims he put his hands on a young intern as he tried to prevent her from taking back the microphone, an assertion Acosta calls a “lie.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association is denouncing the decision to bar Acosta, calling it unacceptable and disproportionate to the purported offence.

In Canada, it’s a different system.

Reporters don’t get routine access to the Prime Minister’s Office, but media credentials to access Parliament Hill are managed by the National Press Gallery, not the PMO.

The Canadian Press

