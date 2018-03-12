ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) has received six million dollars in federal funding for the Alberni Valley Landfill.

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund, and will be used for the Consolidated Strategic Landfill Diversion Program to reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill.

Organic diversion within the ACRD is required in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the Alberni Valley and West Coast Landfills. If the Regional District does not move to separate organics from their landfill, an expensive methane gas capture system might be required, instead, based on province-wide citeria for landfill gas capture from solid waste landfills.

This Landfill Diversion project will improve the regional district’s environmental impact by managing kitchen and yard wastes at the Bamfield Transfer Station and by diverting organics from their two landfills and reducing greenhouse gases.

The estimated total cost of the project is $7,425,472.

READ: City of Port Alberni gets serious about kitchen waste

“The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District would like to thank the Government of Canada for their funding support for a much needed organics diversion program for the communities within the Regional District,” said ACRD chair John Jack. “The ACRD communities are committed to reducing their environmental footprint. This project would be one step along the way towards a more sustainable community and create an environment where diversion, composting and recycling will reduce GHG emissions and promote a diversity of local employment.”

The city of Port Alberni has been pushing for a kitchen and yard waste collection service, voting in November to replace their current residential garbage trucks with new trucks that have a split body design for kitchen and garden waste.

READ: City to spend close to $1 million on new garbage trucks

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours
Next story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read