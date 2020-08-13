A CH-149 Cormorant military search and rescue helicopter flies down the runway at 19 Wing Comox in March 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE KAEHLER, RCAF HISTORIAN)

Airforce search and rescue helicopter drops in at Cameron Lake for training

Distinctive yellow CH-149 Cormorant turns heads after using Island lake for impromptu hoist

The sudden appearance of a CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopter swooping low over Cameron Lake took drivers on Highway 4 by surprise, Thursday afternoon (Aug. 13, 2020).

The yellow and red helicopter deposited two search and rescue technicians (SARTechs) into the lake halfway between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni, flew away, then returned to pick them up in a simulated rescue, Cormorant pilot Capt. Bill Wyss said. The hoist training was only an exercise, he explained.

The Cormorant crew—they were flying with eight personnel instead of the usual five—had been in Victoria in the morning, training with Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Naden. While transiting home to Comox, they decided to perform a hoist exercise and chose Cameron Lake, Wyss said.

“For training, we need to do it over fresh water. The saltwater environment (of the Pacific Ocean) is very corrosive to our aircraft. We were doing some training over Cameron Lake, taking advantage of the freshwater environment.

“Open water rescue and maritime rescue is one of our primary mandates as well as aeronautical emergency response,” Wyss said. “It’s a skill we need to practice.”

The 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from 19 Wing Comox is responsible for responding to nautical and aeronautical emergencies in an area of approximately 920,000 square kilometres in coastal British Columbia and Yukon Territory, a lot of it mountainous or over the Pacific Ocean.

Having a base on Vancouver Island, where mountains, lake and the ocean are in such close proximity, is ideal for training opportunities, Wyss said. The Alberni Valley provides numerous lakes and steep mountain terrain that are perfect for training, he added.

The CC-115 Buffalo fixed wing aircraft from 442 Squadron can sometimes be seen flying over the Alberni Valley Regional Airport, using the airport as a practice area for SARTech parachute training.

The Cormorant crew didn’t spend too much time at Cameron Lake before returning home to 19 Wing Comox. “We were operating close to the road and close to shore, and we noticed we were generating interest,” Wyss said. “That’s another reason we don’t want to spend too much time in one area.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

airforceAlberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictaviationComoxComox ValleyPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

Just Posted

Airforce search and rescue helicopter drops in at Cameron Lake for training

Distinctive yellow CH-149 Cormorant turns heads after using Island lake for impromptu hoist

QUINN’S QUIPS: What makes a building historically significant?

There’s a difference between heritage designation and a heritage register

Nominate a hero for BC Autism Awards

Quality Foods sponsoring the third annual awards

ACTIVE LIVING: Eating well builds a healthy immune system

Port Alberni registered dietitian Sandra Gentleman writes about health issues

ALBERNI GOLF: Golf club hosts mixed couples tournament

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was limited to 48 players, members only

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Captive fawn seized from Island home

Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Most Read