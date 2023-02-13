The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District begins 2023 budget talks

Draft budget shows 14 percent tax increase

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) has started its 2023-2027 financial planning process.

A draft budget was presented to the ACRD board during a committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. The proposed $29.6 million budget for 2023 includes a 14 per cent taxation increase, but this increase will vary jurisdiction to jurisdiction, depending on the number and type of services used. The ACRD budget is different than the City of Port Alberni budget, as each area of the region is only charged for the services it is provided.

“Our financial plan is actually a summary of many smaller budgets,” explained Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Teri Fong during Thursday’s meeting.

The committee of the whole meeting was “just the beginning” of a budget planning process that will take place over the next few months, said board chair John Jack. Upcoming committee meetings will allow further discussion between the board, staff and the public, and an open house for the budget was scheduled to take place Monday, Feb. 13 at Cherry Creek Hall.

The budget must be adopted by March 31.

Fong and CAO Daniel Sailland explained last week that the proposed budget was drafted based on the ACRD’s new Strategic Plan, which was adopted back in 2021.

“We are focused on presenting a financial plan that balances the organization’s need to address numerous legislative, service, contractual and inflationary changes, while recognizing that we are facing a financially challenging time,” said Fong in a press release. “Some recommended changes for 2023 are targeted at helping control costs over the subsequent four-year term.”

The 2023-2027 Financial Plan page on the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca provides all upcoming meetings and outlines the various ways the public can provide input to the plan. The public can also provide input via email at budget@acrd.bc.ca.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

