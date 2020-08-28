The City of Port Alberni purchased split-body garbage trucks, which can pick up kitchen and garden waste. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District eyes compost recycling in the city for spring 2021

Three-stream waste collection system pitched as ACRD begins to phase out organics from landfill

The City of Port Alberni could have curbside compost collection as early as March 2021.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board—which oversees recycling collection for the region—voted on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to support a three-stream collection of organics, recycling and waste in the City of Port Alberni. The decision still needs support from Port Alberni city council, after which the ACRD will move forward with a request for proposals (RFP) to purchase compost bins and will develop a communication plan for city residents.

Currently, the city collects garbage once a week, while bi-weekly curbside recycling is contracted to the ACRD. With this new collection system, the city will collect recycling and garbage on a bi-weekly basis, with organics picked up weekly.

ACRD manager of operations Jenny Brunn explained that this option is the most efficient and offers the lowest cost per household for city residents. The city already owns split-body garbage trucks for kitchen and garden waste.

READ MORE: City to spend close to $1 million on new garbage trucks

Organics will be brought to a local processing facility. The ACRD is still in the process of issuing an RFP to get quotes and select a proponent for organics processing.

“It will be turned into compost, which we can use,” said Brunn.

The RFPs for compost bins and a processing facility will be going out “mostly simultaneously,” said Brunn.

“We’re hoping to get [compost collection] rolling in the spring, so we’re just trying to get that out as soon as possible,” she explained. “With COVID, we expect delays, so we’re hoping it will be within a six-month window.”

READ MORE: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District gets serious about composting

Director Penny Cote of Sproat Lake said she supports this service for the city of Port Alberni, but doesn’t support implementation for the rural areas of the Alberni Valley without further consultation. Many of the rural areas currently have private garbage collection.

“I don’t know that the purchase of these bins is what the rural areas want to do,” she said. “Most areas…are not having garbage collection through the regional district, it’s on a personal basis. I think there’s much more consultation that needs to go on.”

Brunn agreed that there will be more consultation before the ACRD moves forward with collection in the Alberni Valley and on the West Coast.

Beaver Creek director John McNabb pointed out that in the future, the Alberni Valley Landfill won’t be accepting organic waste at all. Rural residents will have to arrange for a collection service, or begin their own compost.

“The idea of all of this is to remove organics from our landfill and make sure that we don’t have to go to gas extraction,” he said. “This stuff’s not going to go in the landfill.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictGarbageRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District eyes compost recycling in the city for spring 2021

Three-stream waste collection system pitched as ACRD begins to phase out organics from landfill

Bus service between Port Alberni, East Vancouver Island considered

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and City of Port Alberni to discuss service

LOOK BACK: The historic Beaufort Hotel in Port Alberni

Taking a peek at Alberni Valley history with historian Glen Mofford

School District 70 announces school restart plans

Students in School District 70 will only have two options for learning come September

ALBERNI GOLF: Giovetti and Clark take Mac Five Challenge

Next week will be an open week with the best gross and best net up for grabs

A Day in the Life of Port Alberni 2020

See photos taken across the Alberni Valley on July 23, 2020

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Most Read